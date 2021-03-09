Kansas Humane Society gets $1,200 Helping Hand to conserve energy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society needed a Helping Hand, after being asked to run off emergency generator power to reduce strain on the power grid during the stretch of winter weather in February.

The KHS said doing its part to reduce the strain cost up to $1,000 per day, just to keep its building warm for the pets in its care. The organization said it is doing everything it can to conserve power and reduce the cost as much as it can.

“We have a large number of pets that cannot transfer to foster care right now because of the medical care they are receiving at KHS,” the organization said in an announcement on its Facebook page. “We need to keep our building warm for these pets, and to keep the pipes from freezing so staff can continue to care for them and maintain clean and sanitary conditions.”

With more than 100 pets in its care at the time, spokesperson Ericka Goering said fostering them all out was too large of an undertaking.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave the Kansas Humane Society a Helping Hand of $1,200 to help the organization afford the diesel fuel it needs to run its generator.

