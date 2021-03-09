Advertisement

Reno County begins to vaccinate high-contact critical care workers

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County will begin vaccinating high-contact critical care workers for COVID-19 next week.

The state defines those workers as grocery store and food service employees, K-12 staff and childcare workers, food processing and meat processing plants, aviation manufacturing plants, transportation workers, firefighters, police officers, first responders and corrections officers.

The release by the county also said workers in retail, warehouse, sales, agriculture, postal service, or department of motor vehicles may also be considered high-contact critical workers if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties.

Those wanting to get vaccinated can schedule an appointment for the March 15 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. You can sign up for an appointment here.

