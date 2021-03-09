Advertisement

Report: Biden dogs no longer at White House after 'biting incident' with security

One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting...
One of the Bidens' German shepherds, 3-year-old Major, was allegedly involved in a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. He was adopted in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The two German shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are back in Delaware following an incident with White House security, sources told CNN.

The dogs, 3-year-old Major and 13-year-old Champ, were taken back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after what sources describe as a “biting incident.” The alleged incident involved Major and a member of White House security.

One person described the alleged incident as “aggressive.” The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

Major had previously shown agitated behavior while at the White House, including jumping, barking and “charging” at staff and security, according to CNN sources. He was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter.

Both Major and Champ moved into the White House in January, less than a week after the president’s inauguration. The first lady said last month she was focused on getting them settled into their new home.

