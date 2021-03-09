Neighbor helps woman escape home after car crashes into it, causes fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A house in west Wichita caught fire Tuesday morning after a car crashed into the house.

A little before before 3 a.m., crews responded to the fire where they found heavy smoke and the car in the building.

Crews are not sure what caused the car to go through the house, but said it looks like it went off the road and hit the side of the house in a garage opening. The driver of the vehicle and a person inside the house were able to make it out on their own. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The 90-year-old woman who lived at the home barely escaped. Her family said her dog did not survive.

The house fire also caused a grass fire near the house due to the wind, but both fires were put out. The fire caused $140,000 in damages, including $100,000 to the house and $40,000 to contents. Shattered glass and charred possessions is about all that is left.

The 90-year-old woman’s neighbor, Jim Knight, helped her escape.

“About 3 o’clock, I saw a glow of orange and my neighbor’s house was on fire,” he said. “Immediately because it was ablaze. Finally, I heard a faint voice, I grabbed her and put her into a pickup so she could get warm.”

Neighbors said the woman’s family is still in shock about what happened to her home. Crews spent almost 12 hours Tuesday cleaning up and removing the car from the home sot the family could salvage the few items that are left. Knight said he’s just grateful the woman is okay.

“By the grace of God, Shirley is still alive, and for that, I’m grateful,” he said.

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in west Wichita near Central and Tyler.

Crews responded to a fully-involved fire in the 400 block of North Westfield Street overnight.

There are no reported injuries or causes yet.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene to get more information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.