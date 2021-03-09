Wichita man convicted of 9 felonies after chases, crashes last summer, sentenced to 7 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 42-year-old Wichita man convicted of nine felonies in connection with a series of crimes committed last summer including a police chase that ended with a crash that injured another motorist, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the convictions against Sean McKenzie included gun and drug charges, aggravated battery and two counts of fleeing police.

“All of the crimes occurred in August of 2020,” the DA’s office said.

McKenzie’s attorney argued that her client deserved a lesser sentence because he had a leg amputated after the crash that ended his run from police. The attorney also asked for drug treatment for McKenzie, the DA’s office said. On Monday (March 8), a Sedgwick County District Court judge denied the request for the lesser sentence.

The DA’s office said McKenzie’s case began on Aug. 11, 2020 when police found a gun and methamphetamine in his car. He was arrested at that time and later released from custody as the investigation continued.

Three days later, he fled Wichita police at a high rate of speed after officers attempted to stop his car.

“McKenzie crashed into another vehicle, causing facial and leg injuries to the other motorist,” the Sedgwick County DA’s Office said. “McKenzie ran from the crash scene and was no apprehended.”

Three days after the chase, on Aug. 17, 2020, police looking for McKenzie again spotted his car.

“He again tried to drive away from officers, but crashed into a telephone pole and a tree. McKenzie suffered critical leg injuries in the crash. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg, but doctors could not save it,” the DA’s office said.

