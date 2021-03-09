Update: Wichita man found safe, search over

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said Robert White was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

The Wichita Police Department late Monday night (March 8) reached out to the public for help in its search for a missing 68-year-old man.

Police said Robert White was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday at his home in the 4600 block of South Charles. White stands about 5′8 and weighs about 180 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a brown coat, brown jean-type pants, a brown deputy sheriff hat and black shoes with no laces.

Anyone who sees white or knows where he could be should call police.

