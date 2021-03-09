Advertisement

Wichita State University prepares normal operations this fall

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University is preparing for normal operations for the fall 2021 semester.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Shirley Lefever, interim executive vice president and provost, attributed the decision to move forward to the declining number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, increased capacity for rapid testing and “effective vaccines.”

Lefever said the return to “normal” would include an increase in in-person classes, on-campus research, events, activities and community engagement.

Still, she shared the information with what she called “cautious optimism.”

“While the university is still working on finalizing its plans, we recognize that – if 2020 taught us nothing else – it is that even the best-laid plans and intentions cannot guarantee us certainties. So, while we will strive to approach a post-pandemic normal, we will continue to remain flexible and prepared to pivot to alternative arrangements at any time, including remote delivery of classes and other virtual events, and we again ask – with much appreciation – that you do the same.”

More details are expected to be released at www.wichita.edu/covid as they become available.

