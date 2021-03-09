Advertisement

Wichita students at every level returning to classrooms full-time by late March

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year comes with a five-day-per-week return to the classroom for students in every grade level in the Wichita school district who chose onsite learning or would like to transition to learning in-person.

On Monday night (March 8), the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the recommended plan to get students back onto a regular school schedule, at least in terms of days they’ll be at school. Before the full return March 29, the next step is for students in eighth, 10th and 11th grades to get back into the classroom for four days per week, starting next Monday, March 15. This will put every grade level at the district’s middle schools and high schools on the four-day-per-week schedule until March 29.

The change on March 29 will not impact Wichita’s public elementary school students who are already learning in-person five days per week. Students who are learning remote full-time can continue to do so through the school year. These students can also return to in-person learning. To do so, their parents need to contact their school.

The district said full-time remote won’t be an option for students next year (2021-2022).

“We will definitely continue to offer Education Imagine Academy, but the Kansas Department of Education has already indicated that remote learning will not be allowed,” the district said.

Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson presented the ultimately-approved recommendation for the full return with “the health of our Wichita community and our (Wichita Public Schools) community improving significantly over the course of the year since we returned from holiday break.”

