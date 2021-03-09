Advertisement

Wind-blown warm-up through Wednesday

It's a mild start to the morning, and temperatures will climb into the 70s with high winds later today says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today will follow suit as we climb into the 70s (central Kansas) and 80s (western Kansas) where a few record highs may be broken.

The strong and gusty breeze from the south continues and it will remain in place through tomorrow. Sustained wind between 25 and 35 mph will occasionally gust to 45 mph creating wildfire concerns. However, higher humidity will offer some help on Wednesday.

A powerful cold front is coming to Kansas. Strong, possibly severe storms are expected its arrival, most likely between 6-10 p.m. Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures will turn much colder. Highs in the 50s on Friday will fall into the 40s this weekend.

A second weather maker is likely this weekend. While the Wichita area looks wet, western Kansas may turn white. Confidence is growing for a widespread, soaking rain event across central and eastern Kansas, but farther west where it will turn much colder, accumulating is becoming a concern.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and very windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High:73.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, very windy; late-day storm chance. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 49.

Thu: High: 64. Low: 44. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 53. Low: 43. Cloudy; afternoon rain likely.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 41. Cloudy, windy; rain/storms likely.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 36. Rain early, cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 62. Low: 39. Partly cloudy, breezy.

