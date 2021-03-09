Windy and warm, isolated evening storms Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be another warm and windy day for most of Kansas on Wednesday with extreme fire danger before a few isolated storms develop by the evening.

Southwest winds will be gusty statewide with gusts over 35 mph, especially during the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid 70s to near 80 for most of the state, though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where a cold front will move through early in the day. Highs will only reach the 60s.

The front will allow a few thunderstorms to develop during the evening mainly for areas east of I-135. A couple storms could be severe with hail and brief gusty winds.

Thursday will be cooler statewide behind the front with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Another storm system will arrive by Friday and into the weekend bringing a very good setup for soaking moisture. Many places could end up with more than 1 to 3 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, turning partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S/SW 25-35; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Storms east of Wichita; mostly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 10-20. Low: 42.

Thu: High: 64 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 43 Cloudy; showers and some thunder likely.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 46 Cloudy, windy; rain/storms likely.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; scattered P.M./eve. showers.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy; few p.m. showers.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy; overnight showers. Breezy

