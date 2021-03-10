CDC, local doctor offer guidance on safety of spring break travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, some in Wichita say they’re finally ready to hit the road or hop onto a flight. With spring break coming up, some already have flights booked for the week away from school.

“I think we are getting ready to turn the corner, so I’m looking forward to my trip,” said Michael Bruce, among those planning to travel next week.

Is it safe to do so? For now, the CDC still recommends not to travel. If you do Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist in Wichita, said wherever you go, you should continue to wear your mask and maintain social distance in public, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

“The CDC came out with new recommendations for people who have been vaccinated, and the answer is, you don’t need to wear a mask if you’re around others who have been vaccinated. But if you are in public, you do need to wear you mask, because even though you have been vaccinated, you can still carry the virus and transmit to someone else,” Dr. Moore said. “We have seen many examples of that phenomenon in Wichita.”

He said while cases continue to trend downward in Wichita, across the country, more contagious variants are spreading.

“The numbers have stopped falling and hit a plateau in some areas, and that’s because of the introduction of new highly infectious variants,” Dr. Moore said. “So we don’t want everyone to get complacent and assume it’s over.”

Dr. Moore said if you have not been vaccinated, doing things outside while social distancing and with immediate family is still your best option. He said if people keep following safety precautions, the end of the pandemic is only two to three months away.

