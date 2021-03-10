Advertisement

CDC, local doctor offer guidance on safety of spring break travel

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, some in Wichita say they’re finally ready to hit the road or hop onto a flight. With spring break coming up, some already have flights booked for the week away from school.

“I think we are getting ready to turn the corner, so I’m looking forward to my trip,” said Michael Bruce, among those planning to travel next week.

Is it safe to do so? For now, the CDC still recommends not to travel. If you do Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist in Wichita, said wherever you go, you should continue to wear your mask and maintain social distance in public, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

“The CDC came out with new recommendations for people who have been vaccinated, and the answer is, you don’t need to wear a mask if you’re around others who have been vaccinated. But if you are in public, you do need to wear you mask, because even though you have been vaccinated, you can still carry the virus and transmit to someone else,” Dr. Moore said. “We have seen many examples of that phenomenon in Wichita.”

He said while cases continue to trend downward in Wichita, across the country, more contagious variants are spreading.

“The numbers have stopped falling and hit a plateau in some areas, and that’s because of the introduction of new highly infectious variants,” Dr. Moore said. “So we don’t want everyone to get complacent and assume it’s over.”

Dr. Moore said if you have not been vaccinated, doing things outside while social distancing and with immediate family is still your best option. He said if people keep following safety precautions, the end of the pandemic is only two to three months away.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
One man died Tuesday afternoon (March 9, 2021). According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's...
1 dead, another injured in Derby crash
Heavy black smoke billows from a fire at a paper recycling business in the 4300 block of West...
Crews fight to contain large fire at paper recycling business in SW. Wichita
One person was seriously injured in an accident near Harry and Ida Monday morning.
Kansas Gas employee walks away with twisted ankle after truck nearly hits building
Wichita Police have arrested a registered lifetime sex offender for allegedly sexually...
Lifetime sex offender arrested for random sexual assault in downtown Wichita

Latest News

Wichita State University prepares normal operations this fall
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
On Wednesday, Jan. 27 inside INTRUST Bank Arena, Sedgwick County residents in Phase 2 of the...
Critical workers in Phase 2A cleared to schedule vaccine appointments in Sedgwick County
GraceMed health center in Wichita, Kansas
GraceMed begins taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine