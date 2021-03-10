Cooler Thursday, rain returns Friday & into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that several rounds of rain and storms are on the way over the next few days with an active weather pattern setting up across the Plains.

A few isolated storms will be possible this evening and overnight mainly for areas southeast of the Turnpike. Some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but locally heavy rain will be the primary threat.

Thursday will be cooler statewide behind a cold front. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s by the afternoon. The winds will also turn lighter with speeds back under 15 mph.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive Friday, especially for central and eastern Kansas. Severe weather is unlikely with this next round of storms, but locally heavy rain will be possible.

Rain and storms are likely statewide on Saturday. A few severe storms will be possible in far southern Kansas during the afternoon and evening.

More showers will be possible Sunday and into the start of next week. Rain totals through the weekend are likely to range from 1 to 2 inches for most of Kansas with locally higher amounts possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few storms east of Wichita; mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/NE 10-20. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Turning cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 44.

Fri: High: 52 Cloudy; showers & storms likely.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 50 AM showers/storms, then cloudy. Overnight storms.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 47 AM rain/thunder. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 38 Cloudy; few PM showers.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 34 Cloudy; PM showers.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 31 Decreasing clouds.

