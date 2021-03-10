Family, pastor share dreams of 4-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hazadi Ashimwe had big dreams at just four years old, but they all came to a tragic end Monday morning. The boy was struck by a car when he and his mother went to cross the street in downtown Wichita.

”The child was laying on the ground with a lot of blood. She tried to yell at the driver, “Can you stop? Please, can you help me?” but the driver did not stop.”

The boy’s family is reliving the nightmare and sharing the story with the help of their pastor, Seth Vyamungu Kaburungu.

”That day, in the morning, when they were waiting for the bus, the child told the mother, ‘Mother, when I grow up, I want to be able to drive you in the car. I want to grow up so you don’t have to take the bus anymore.’”

Hazadi’s dream was to one day buy a car so his family did not have to rely on public transportation anymore. The four-year-old hoped to grow up and become a Wichita police officer, one day. A dream his family knew wouldn’t be possible until they migrated to the United States two years ago from Uganda.

”I would also ask people around the world who are listening, pray for this family. They need prayers. They just started a new life two years ago as refugees in the United States. It’s a very hard life.”

As a refugee who doesn’t speak English, the Hazadi’s mother is asking for help to bury her son.

”They just don’t know how to react in this moment, but they are urging if anyone is able to help. As of now, she doesn’t even know when she’s going to go back to work. “

Hazadi is survived by his mother, father and two-year-old brother. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist his family with his funeral expenses.

Wichita police arrested Marcus Downey for the hit and run and driving with a suspended license. He has been charged with fleeing an accident scene and driving with a suspended license. He is due back in court later this month.

