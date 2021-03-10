Advertisement

Fudge confirmed to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

By Alana Austin
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cleveland-area Congresswoman, Marcia Fudge, is moving on to serve in the Biden administration as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Senators approved her confirmation Wednesday on a bipartisan 66-34 vote.

As the first female and African American Mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, she will now break further barriers by becoming the second Black woman to fill this cabinet post.

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a national housing crisis, but Fudge says she’s ready to tackle these issues at HUD. This comes as millions fall behind on rent and mortgage, and hundreds of thousands of Americans are estimated to struggle with homelessness.

”She’s got a real vision on what we do with housing. She knows the problems in her district and in our state,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Fellow Ohio Democrat, Senator Sherrod Brown, leads the Senate Banking committee. He says new leadership in DC will push for eviction moratoriums, more affordable housing, and expanded loan opportunities for low-income families and communities of color.

”A million Americans got evicted every year prior to the pandemic and we know it’s going to get worse before it gets better - unless we act,” said Brown.

Fudge also has the support of Ohio’s other Senator – Republican Rob Portman.

”She’s proudly a liberal Democrat, and I’m a Republican and proud of that, but we’re friends and we work well together,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

Ranking member of the banking committee – Senator Pat Toomey – opposes Fudge’s nomination, based in part on her previous comments about Republicans. At one point, she accused the GOP of not caring about people of color.

”It’s one thing to have strongly-held views and disagreements, but I’m troubled by this...in my mind, they raise questions about your willingness and ability to work with Republicans,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) during Fudge’s nomination hearing.

In response, Fudge acknowledged to members she hasn’t always had the perfect tone. But she promises to reach across the aisle so they can work on the pressing issues of our time.

Fudge also says addressing homelessness will be a top priority as she takes over the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Another goal will be lifting up Americans behind on their housing payments and assisting those facing foreclosure because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died Tuesday afternoon (March 9, 2021). According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's...
1 dead, another injured in Derby crash
A house in west Wichita caught fire Tuesday morning after a car went through the house.
Neighbor helps woman escape home after car crashes into it, causes fire
Western Kansas school district stops requiring masks
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Wichita Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex...
1 injured in overnight shooting at Riverside apartment complex, WPD looking for suspects

Latest News

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
Kansas Attorney General running for governor in 2022
In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during...
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
Gov. Jeff Colyer speaks to a joint session of the Kansas Legislature at the Statehouse in...
Ex-Kansas Gov. Colyer signals he’ll make 2022 governor bid
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer