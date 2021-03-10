Advertisement

GOP lawmaker pushes plan to undo Kansas policy on vaccines

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says she is reimposing a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages to help people struggling economically because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Kansas outlined a measure Wednesday that would overturn Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s policy of withholding doses of COVID-19 vaccines from counties wanting to move to a new phase of inoculations before the rest of the state.

Senate health committee Chair Richard Hilderbrand called the policy “blackmail or extortion.”

The state Department of Health and Environment has described withholding vaccine doses as an “enforcement mechanism” and Kelly says the goal is to “keep the train running as smoothly as we possibly can.”

