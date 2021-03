HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Public Schools will still require face masks – despite the high likelihood that the city ordinance will expire this week.

The school district did not provide a time for when they would not require face masks in schools.

USD 489 said it’s still following a statewide mask mandate requiring masks to be worn in all schools.

With the high likelihood that the city ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks could expire at the end of today... Posted by Hays Unified School District 489 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

