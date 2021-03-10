Advertisement

Homes evacuated as crews fight to contain large grassfire in Marion, Chase counties

A large grassfire burned thousands of acres in Marion and Chase counties
A large grassfire burned thousands of acres in Marion and Chase counties(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews in northern Marion and southern Chase counties are working to contain a large grassfire north of Burns in Marion County and south of Cedar Point in Chase County. Cedar Point is about 12 miles northeast of Burns.

We’re told there are evacuations in the area as the blaze continues to threaten structures. The cause of the fire isn’t known. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene. The strong, shifting winds and the rugged terrain in the area is presenting a challenge for crews. The fire started in Marion County and crossed into Chase County to the east.

As of 5 p.m., more than 7,000 acres has burned. This is primarily grassland, but we’re told several homes have burned. The Kansas Forest Service is among the agencies responding, providing aerial support with a tanker.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died Tuesday afternoon (March 9, 2021). According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's...
Man killed in Derby crash identified
Western Kansas school district stops requiring masks
A house in west Wichita caught fire Tuesday morning after a car went through the house.
Neighbor helps woman escape home after car crashes into it, causes fire
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
A man was shot Tuesday night by officers from several agencies in western Kansas. The KBI says...
KBI: Chase ends in deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneola

Latest News

95-year-old vet
4You: 95-year-old man receives patriotic birthday gift
The four-year-old boy died Monday (March 8) when he was truck during a hit-and-run near...
Family, pastor share dreams of 4-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run
KU fires AD Jeff Long after parting ways with Les Miles
Sedgwick County will have 2nd vaccination center starting Monday