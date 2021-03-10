Homes evacuated as crews fight to contain large grassfire in Marion, Chase counties

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews in northern Marion and southern Chase counties are working to contain a large grassfire north of Burns in Marion County and south of Cedar Point in Chase County. Cedar Point is about 12 miles northeast of Burns.

We’re told there are evacuations in the area as the blaze continues to threaten structures. The cause of the fire isn’t known. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene. The strong, shifting winds and the rugged terrain in the area is presenting a challenge for crews. The fire started in Marion County and crossed into Chase County to the east.

As of 5 p.m., more than 7,000 acres has burned. This is primarily grassland, but we’re told several homes have burned. The Kansas Forest Service is among the agencies responding, providing aerial support with a tanker.

