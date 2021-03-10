Advertisement

Kansas issues guidance for fully vaccinated residents

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued guidance Wednesday to residents who have been fully vaccinated. The guidance falls in line with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued on Monday.

Two weeks after Kansans have received either the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they may begin to gather in their private homes with other fully vaccinated people. Groups should remain small. Masks or social distancing are no longer necessary.

The guidance also allows for vaccinated people to gather in private homes with unvaccinated people so long as the unvaccinated people are from a single household and are at low risk for developing severe disease.

“These changes are an important step in moving forward,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “This will allow grandparents to socialize with families, friends and neighbors to gather.”

While private home guidance has changed for those who are fully vaccinated, public health measures in public still apply to everyone, including those vaccinated.

  • Wear a mask
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others
  • Avoid crowds
  • Avoid poorly ventilated spaces
  • Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

“Thank you for continuing to keep your fellow Kansans safe,” Dr. Norman said

