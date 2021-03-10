Advertisement

Kansas reports less than 800 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas has reported 778 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state has also reported 35 new deaths and 56 hospitalizations since Monday.

Almost 17% of Kansans have been vaccinated for COVID-19, and half of those have received both doses of the vaccine.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will give an update on COVID-19 in the state at 4 p.m.

