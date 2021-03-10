Advertisement

KBI: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Minneola

One person has died in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Minneola Tuesday.
One person has died in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Minneola Tuesday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Minneola Tuesday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations said they responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m.

No law enforcement officers were hurt. Highway 283 in Minneola is closed due to the shooting.

Minneola Public Schools also canceled classes Wednesday.

Minneola is south of Dodge City.

More information will be made available later Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died Tuesday afternoon (March 9, 2021). According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's...
1 dead, another injured in Derby crash
A house in west Wichita caught fire Tuesday morning after a car went through the house.
Neighbor helps woman escape home after car crashes into it, causes fire
Western Kansas school district stops requiring masks
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Wichita Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex...
1 injured in overnight shooting at Riverside apartment complex, WPD looking for suspects

Latest News

Where's Shane? The Smash Pad
Where's Shane? The Smash Pad
Vaccination
Majority of Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, Kansas working to close gap
COVID-19 vaccine
Majority of Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, Kansas working to close gap
Wichita Public School empty classroom
Wichita Public Schools expanding summer learning program