KU fires AD Jeff Long after parting ways with Les Miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas has fired its athletic director. Jeff Long, hired by KU in 2018, hired head football coach Les Miles who parted ways with the university on Monday. Last week, Long announced that Miles had been placed on administrative leave after extensive allegations of misconduct surfaced from 2013 when Miles was the head football coach at Louisiana State University. In two seasons at KU, Miles compiled a 3-18 record.

CBS Sports confirmed from Long that he was relieved of his duties on Tuesday night. At issue was the way in which he handled the Miles situation and an apparent lack of due diligence by Long.

“I’m pretty upset, but I know how the world works. I’m just sick because I tried to do everything the right way with high ethics and morals and doing the right thing for young people. That’s the only thing that disappoints me,” Long told CBS Sports.

Long was earning $1.5 million annually at KU. CBS Sports reported that made him the second-highest paid AD in the Big 12 Conference, and that Long had $3.5 million left on his contract.

“I step down knowing that I did my very best for the University. I was brought to Lawrence by Chancellor (Doug) Girod with a mandate to move our athletics department forward, to reorganize and professionalize how we conduct our program and I believe we have made great progress toward that end,” Long said in a statement shared by KU Athletics. “Along the way, we made strides in academics, fundraising, facilities and diversity and inclusion, among other areas, and I truly believe the best days of Kansas Athletics lie ahead.”

As KU searches for its next football coach, Chancellor Girod said the search for a new athletic director will also immediately begin.

“I know the past week has been challenging for those of us who love Kansas Athletics, but I am heartened by the passion of our university community,” a statement from Girod said. “Since becoming chancellor, I have spent countless hours with Jayhawks to hear their perspectives on KU. A common theme in these conversations is that we must strive for excellence in all areas, including athletics. As I have said many times, a successful athletics department is inextricably linked to our mission as a flagship research university. That perspective will serve us well as we identify our next leader of Kansas Athletics.”

