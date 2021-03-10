Advertisement

Pilot sustains only minor injuries during crash landing at Colby Airport

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has minor injuries after they had to conduct a major crash landing at the Colby Airport Wednesday.

The pilot took off in his aircraft, a fixed-wing multi-engine, when the front wheel dolly didn’t detach from its front wheel. The pilot called the fire department when they realized the dolly was still attached, according to a KHP crash report.

Before fire crews arrived, the right engine failed and the pilot had to conduct a crash landing.

The pilot was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

