Pilot sustains only minor injuries during crash landing at Colby Airport

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has minor injuries after they had to conduct a major crash landing at the Colby Airport Wednesday.

The pilot took off in his aircraft, a fixed-wing multi-engine, when the front wheel dolly didn’t detach from its front wheel. The pilot called the fire department when they realized the dolly was still attached, according to a KHP crash report.

Before fire crews arrived, the right engine failed and the pilot had to conduct a crash landing.

The pilot was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.