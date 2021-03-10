Sedgwick County will have 2nd vaccination center starting Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will open a second mass COVID-19 vaccination center Monday at the Extension Center, according to deputy county manager Tim Kauffman.

The center, at 21st and Ridge, will be open from Monday-Saturday.

Kauffman said the downtown library location will still be where most vaccines are given, but the second site will allow the county to keep up with the amount of vaccines they are receiving.

The downtown library will also expand its operation and hours to meet the current steady supply the county is receiving.

Before the second site opens, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Central Community Church on Maple Thusday through Saturday.

Kauffman said he is hopeful that the new site will allow the county to get through Phase 2 faster so the county can move on to the next phase.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the county, go here.

