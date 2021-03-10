Severe storm potential for some Wednesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through Kansas. Ahead of the front, central and eastern Kansas will see another very warm and windy afternoon as temperatures top-out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Behind the front, it will turn much cooler across western Kansas as highs only climb into the 60s.

Along the cold front, showers and storms are possible and some may be severe over south-central and eastern Kansas. The best chance of storms will take place between 6-10 p.m. and the better bet to see some large hail and damaging wind gusts will be along and east of the turnpike.

Before the storms arrive, it is going to be another very windy day. A breeze from the south/southwest will blow between 25 and 35 mph with occasional gusts over 45 mph. A wind advisory and red flag warning is in effect today before winds back-off tonight into Thursday.

Cooler weather will overtake all of Kansas tomorrow with highs in the 50s and 60s, but skies will stay mainly sunny. As the clouds come back to the state on Friday, temperatures will trend down into the 40s and 50s.

A second weather maker is likely this weekend. A gentle rainfall on Friday will blossom into widespread showers and storms on Saturday into Sunday. While most of the state will stay wet, colder air over northwest Kansas could change the rain into snow. While accumulation is possible, it is too early to say how much may fall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; very windy. Wind: S/SW 25-35; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then a few showers. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; cooler. Wind: N/NE 10-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 10-15. Low: 44.

Fri: High: 53. Low: 47. Cloudy; rain likely.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 44. Cloudy, windy; rain/storms likely.

Sun: High: 59. Low: 38. Mostly cloudy, windy; scattered showers.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 36. Showers early; mostly cloudy/cooler.

Tue: High: 53. Low: 35. Mostly cloudy, breezy; few showers late.

