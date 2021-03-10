Advertisement

Where’s Shane? The Smash Pad

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot of us probably feel that the last year and change have been frustrating, to say the least. Well, there’s a spot in Hutchinson that can offer you a unique opportunity to blow off some steam. This morning we’re out at the Smash Pad- where breaking things (with the proper safety attire on) is encouraged. If you’d like more info on scheduling your next smashing experience, check them out at their Facebook page- www.facebook.com/thesmashpadhutch.

You can also get more info at:

Thesmashpad1@gmail.com

620-259-6900

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died Tuesday afternoon (March 9, 2021). According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's...
1 dead, another injured in Derby crash
A house in west Wichita caught fire Tuesday morning after a car went through the house.
Neighbor helps woman escape home after car crashes into it, causes fire
Western Kansas school district stops requiring masks
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Wichita Police are looking for two suspects after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex...
1 injured in overnight shooting at Riverside apartment complex, WPD looking for suspects

Latest News

Vaccination
Majority of Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, Kansas working to close gap
COVID-19 vaccine
Majority of Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, Kansas working to close gap
Wichita Public School empty classroom
Wichita Public Schools expanding summer learning program
Wichita flights
Infectious disease specialist gives guidance for traveling during Spring Break