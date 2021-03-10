Where’s Shane? The Smash Pad

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot of us probably feel that the last year and change have been frustrating, to say the least. Well, there’s a spot in Hutchinson that can offer you a unique opportunity to blow off some steam. This morning we’re out at the Smash Pad- where breaking things (with the proper safety attire on) is encouraged. If you’d like more info on scheduling your next smashing experience, check them out at their Facebook page- www.facebook.com/thesmashpadhutch.

You can also get more info at:

Thesmashpad1@gmail.com

620-259-6900

