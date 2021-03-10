Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools expanding summer learning program

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is expanding its summer learning program to help students who fell behind, struggling to learn remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs will be available for students from the preschool level through high school. The aim is to get students ready to be back in the classroom next fall. The programs will be onsite, with transportation and meals available. Wichita Public Schools officials said 10,000 students likely qualify for summer learning. This is more than a typical year.

“Some students have thrived in that environment, others not so much. And we want to get those kiddos back onsite with us,” said Wichita Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Learning Services Andi Giesen of the remote learning. “

Around spring break, administration in the district will notice parents of students who qualify for summer learning. Parents who think their children should be in summer learning can contact administration for options.

