American Alligator carcass discovered in Ninnescah River

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWP) on Wednesday reported an unusual find in the Ninnescah River in Sumner County. In a post on the Kansas Wildlife Parks and Tourism- Game Wardens Facebook page, the KDWP said a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) employee was working on the bank of the river bank when he found the carcass.

A local herpetologist identified the alligator carcass as being about three years old, KDWP said.

“This was obviously someone’s pet since alligators are not native to Kansas. This a reminder that even though they might be cute babies, they will grow up to be a dangerous predator,” KDWP said. “They grow a foot per year for their first 10years of life, after which the rate of growth slows. People never really think about the consequences of having an animal that is meant to live in the wild and trying to raise it as a pet.”

The department said when domesticated exotic animals are dumped into the wild, it is detrimental to the animal, as well as local wildlife, KDWP said. An example of this is Florida’s problem with Burmese Pythons.

