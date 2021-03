Think you have the bracket to beat them all? Prove you’re the ULTIMATE College Hoops Guru and face Eyewitness News in the KWCH 12 Bracket Challenge!

The grand prize is a 55″ TV from Hephner TV and the top scorer each round takes home a $25 Taco Bell Gift Card and a Credit Union of America Gift Pack!

Pick the perfect bracket and win $1,000,000!

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.