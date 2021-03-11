Dole VA plans to vaccinate 1,500 veterans of all ages in a single day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and Newman University are partnering to vaccinate 1,500 veterans on Saturday, March 20. The event will be held 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the university’s Dugan Gorges conference center located at 3100 McCormick St.

The Dole VA is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to veterans of all ages at the event. Previously, appointments were reserved for those over the age of 55. Veterans need to be enrolled in health care with Dole VA to be eligible for the vaccine.

Veterans can call the Dole VA at 316-469-0914, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to get scheduled to receive their vaccine. Walk-ins are not accepted. Veterans must have an appointment and be available to receive the second dose of the vaccine approximately 28 days later.

“We are excited about hosting a large event that will contribute to the overall health of our community,” said Medical Center Director Candace Ifabiyi. “We are grateful for the space Newman University is providing us to vaccinate 1,500 Veterans in one day.”

Veterans are encouraged to call now to secure an appointment. So far, the Dole VA Medical Center has vaccinated over 6,000 veterans in the region.

You can learn more about eligibility and how to apply at www.va.gov/healthbenefits or call 1-877-222-VETS.

You can also learn more about COVID-19 vaccines by visiting the VA’s COVID-19 vaccine page at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

