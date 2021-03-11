K-State Big 12 Tourney upset bid to top-seeded Baylor falls short

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Top-seeded Baylor will move on to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after surviving a quarterfinal scare from ninth-seeded Kansas State.

The Bears picked up a 74-68 win behind 24 points from MaCio Teague and 23 from Davion Mitchell to hand K-State their 20th loss of the season.

The Wildcats, who lost to Baylor by 31 and 48 in their two previous meetings this season, took a one-point lead at the 19-minute mark in the second half with a Nijel Pack three-pointer.

The Bears rallied back to take their largest lead of the game at 12 with 5:38 remaining. K-State would cut it to four in the final minute, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Freshmen Nijel Pack and Davion Bradford paced Wildcat scorers with 18 a piece.

K-State lost to Baylor by a combined 79 points in their first two meetings this season. The 'Cats lost by a two-possession margin today.



Here's Nijel Pack (@NijelPack24) on the growth of this young #KStateMBB team: pic.twitter.com/LWEES5qLja — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.