K-State Big 12 Tourney upset bid to top-seeded Baylor falls short

K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Top-seeded Baylor will move on to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after surviving a quarterfinal scare from ninth-seeded Kansas State.

The Bears picked up a 74-68 win behind 24 points from MaCio Teague and 23 from Davion Mitchell to hand K-State their 20th loss of the season.

The Wildcats, who lost to Baylor by 31 and 48 in their two previous meetings this season, took a one-point lead at the 19-minute mark in the second half with a Nijel Pack three-pointer.

The Bears rallied back to take their largest lead of the game at 12 with 5:38 remaining. K-State would cut it to four in the final minute, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Freshmen Nijel Pack and Davion Bradford paced Wildcat scorers with 18 a piece.

