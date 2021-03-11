K-State cruises to 71-50 win over TCU in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Nijel Pack hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Mike McGuirl added 17 and ninth-seeded Kansas State used a pair of big runs to beat eighth-seeded TCU 71-50 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats advanced to play second-ranked Baylor, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinal round Thursday. RJ Nembhard had 11 points and Mike Miles nine to lead the Horned Frogs, who lost four straight and seven of their last eight.

