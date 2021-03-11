Lunch program fills the gap over spring break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Free lunches will be served to children over spring break through the Filling the Gap Lunches for Kids program.

On Monday March 15 and 22 from noon to 1 p.m. the program will offer lunches at 12 different locations in Wichita, Haysville, and Oaklawn.

The following sites will offer lunch on March 15:

Oaklawn Activity Center – 4904 S. Clifton

Haysville United Methodist Church – 601 E. Grand

The following sites will offer lunch on March 22:

Salvation Army Downtown – 350 N. Market

Cross Point Church – 1515 E. Harry

Salvation Army Orchard Corps – 1910 S. Everett

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center – 2700 N. Woodlawn

HumanKind Ministries Villa Court – 930 N. Market

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center – 2820 S. Roosevelt

Hilltop Urban Church – 910 S. Bluffview Drive

Salvation Army Citadel Corps – 1739 S. Elpyco Street

Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center – 2755 E. 19th Street North

Tabernacle COGIC – 1502 E. 17th Street North

The program is also accepting donations that can be sent to 925 North Waco, Wichita, designated for “Filling the Gap” or online at partnersforwichita.org.

