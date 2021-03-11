Lunch program fills the gap over spring break
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Free lunches will be served to children over spring break through the Filling the Gap Lunches for Kids program.
On Monday March 15 and 22 from noon to 1 p.m. the program will offer lunches at 12 different locations in Wichita, Haysville, and Oaklawn.
The following sites will offer lunch on March 15:
Oaklawn Activity Center – 4904 S. Clifton
Haysville United Methodist Church – 601 E. Grand
The following sites will offer lunch on March 22:
Salvation Army Downtown – 350 N. Market
Cross Point Church – 1515 E. Harry
Salvation Army Orchard Corps – 1910 S. Everett
Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center – 2700 N. Woodlawn
HumanKind Ministries Villa Court – 930 N. Market
Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center – 2820 S. Roosevelt
Hilltop Urban Church – 910 S. Bluffview Drive
Salvation Army Citadel Corps – 1739 S. Elpyco Street
Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center – 2755 E. 19th Street North
Tabernacle COGIC – 1502 E. 17th Street North
The program is also accepting donations that can be sent to 925 North Waco, Wichita, designated for “Filling the Gap” or online at partnersforwichita.org.
