Man serving sentence for drug charges at Winfield Correctional dies from COVID-19

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A 57-year-old resident of the Winfield Correctional Facility has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19 since last month.

He was serving a 130-month sentence for drug charges since 2018.

The resident tested positive for the virus in early February and admitted to the hospital ten days later. He died on Tuesday.

