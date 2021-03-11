Advertisement

Much cooler across Kansas Thursday, plus a break from the breeze

Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday, and we'll get a break from the breeze, says...
Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday, and we'll get a break from the breeze, says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet, but cooler morning across Kansas. Behind a cold front, wake-up temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Later today, underneath a mostly sunny sky, highs will climb into the 50s and 60s, or more like March should be.

After an extended stretch of windy weather, we get a break from the breeze today and tomorrow. Wind speeds will mostly stay under 15-20 mph the next 36 to 48 hours, but windy conditions return this weekend.

Another long-lasting weather maker is likely this weekend. A gentle rainfall on Friday will blossom into widespread showers and storms on Saturday into Sunday. While most of the state will stay wet, colder air over northwest Kansas could change the rain into snow. While accumulation is possible, it is too early to say how much may fall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; cooler. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 61.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers/storms late. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Off-and-on showers and storms. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 51.

Sat: High: 63. Low: 48. Cloudy, breezy; showers/storms likely.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 41. Morning storms, then a few showers; windy.

Mon: High: 50. Low: 36. Cloudy, cooler; passing showers.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 34. Cloudy and cool; few showers late.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 29. Decreasing clouds; chilly.

