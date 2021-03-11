Advertisement

‘Pioneer Woman’ nephew, husband involved in serious crash on Drummond Ranch

(KVLY)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The nephew and husband of “The Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond were involved in a serious, head-on crash Wednesday, March 10, while battling a wild fire on the Drummond Ranch in Osage County, Okla., Tulsa’s KOTV News on 6 reported.

Drummond’s nephew, 21-year-old Caleb Drummond, was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash involving two trucks. Her husband, 52-year-old Ladd Drummond, refused medical treatment at the scene, News on 6 relayed from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The OHP said conditions were a factor in the crash with high winds across grass and gravel. Caleb Drummond was ejected from the truck, the highway patrol reported.

“On a high windy day like we’re seeing and then on gravel roads, it is not uncommon for visibility to be low,” explained Trooper Eric Foster to News on 6. “And if they’re both traveling to the same area, I mean that is a tragic accident.”

