Sedgwick County opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in Phase 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County leaders announced that everyone within Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan can now schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County.

The county said it is getting a steady supply of vaccine, and has opened a second mega vaccination clinic until Saturday (March 13) at Central Community Church on West Maple.

Sedgwick County Manager Stolz will announce additional details about the COVID-19 vaccine schedule Thursday afternoon.

Currently, the county is in Phase 2A of its vaccination distribution plan, which now includes critical workers and residents age 65 and older.

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open Monday through Saturday.

Location Category Former Library

223 S. Main, Wichita Critical workers and residents aged 65+ who are mobile Central Community Church

6100 W Maple, Wichita, KS Dose 1 Critical workers and residents aged 65+ who are mobile Drive-Thru Clinic, Wichita Transit Operations Center

777 E. Waterman, Wichita Residents aged 65+ who are not mobile

