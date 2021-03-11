Showers and storms take over for the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain will be possible Friday, through the weekend, and into the start of the next work week.

Tonight, showers and a few storms will develop in southwestern Kansas shortly after midnight. This will move to the east, into central Kansas by early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible off and on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A few strong storms will be possible in Kansas, but the chance for severe weather looks like it will primarily be to our south, in Oklahoma and Texas on Friday.

That chance for storms will extend into the weekend. On Saturday, scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. By Saturday evening/night, some of these storms could become severe in southern Kansas, especially along the state line with Oklahoma. Our main threats will be large hail and high wind gusts. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s.

More showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, especially in the morning. The main area of concern for strong/severe storms on Sunday will be in southeastern Kansas, where large hail and high wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay in the lower 60s on Sunday.

Monday will bring a partly cloudy sky, but a few evening showers will also be possible. Highs will drop back into the 50s and they will stay in there through the rest of the next week.

By the time all of these rain chances come to an end on Monday, 2-4″ of rain accumulation will be possible, especially in south central and southeastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Showers and a few storms. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 48.

Saturday: Showers and storms continue. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 50 Morning storms, then a few showers.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 42 Partly cloudy with passing PM showers.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

