West Wichita business cleaning up after deer storms through front window

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A business in west Wichita has a renovation project underway after a deer stormed through its front window, causing extensive damage. It happened Monday morning (March 8) at The Barnyard Indoor Playground near Central and Tyler. The play space just happened to be closed Monday morning when the incident happened.

The business’s owner, Chloe Stodle, said she was stunned to hear that a deer broke the front window panel, then went through the building, damaging the floor and furniture. Stodle said it will take several weeks for The Barnyard to reopen.

“Some things are going to have to be completely replace,” she said. “The seating is not safe, the mats, a lot of stuff is going to have to be repaired because I want it to be just right.”

While the property owner will cover some of the damage, parents who take their children to The Barnyard organized a fundraiser to help cover other expenses.

