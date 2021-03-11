Advertisement

Wichita Fire Department: Test smoke alarms with daylight saving time

With a grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, the Ottumwa Fire Department is able to give away smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.(KYOU)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is reminding residents to test their smoke alarms and install new batteries this weekend. The time will spring ahead one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

More than 66 percent of home fire deaths nationwide occurred when a working smoke alarm was not present. Most smoke alarms need to be replaced after 10 years of use, said the fire department. WFD also encourages residents to place a smoke alarm outside sleeping areas and on every level of a residence, including basements.

“Checking your smoke alarm twice a year is a simple but often life-saving step everyone can take to ensure their and their family’s safety,” Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said. “A working smoke alarm increases your chance of surviving a fire by alerting you and your family early.”

WFD partners with Interstate Batteries, Lowes, The Red Cross and the Office of State Fire Marshal to install free smoke alarms and batteries to citizens who need working smoke alarms. You can contact the WFD at (316) 268-4441 or email wichitafire@wichita.gov to set up an appointment for free smoke alarm installation.

