Wichita to begin clearing sand from city streets next week

The City of Wichita will begin clearing the streets of sand March 15. The process is expected to last through June 15.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting next week, the City of Wichita will begin clearing streets of the sand left behind from last month’s winter blast.

Interim Assistant Director of Public Works & Utilities Ben Nelson said Thursday, crews will be diverted from residential streets to primary and secondary routes beginning Monday, March 15.

Up to five operators will run the street sweepers on travel lanes during the first shift. Two operators will run on both second and third shifts to make sure the sand is cleared. The work will continue weekly in the Central Business District and Oldtown on main and secondary streets. Normal operations will resume by June 15.

You can follow along with the projected clean-up on the city’s Street Sweeper Map. Any questions you have about a certain area can be answered by calling 316-268-4013.

