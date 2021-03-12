4You: Piece of Kansas history up for auction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A piece of Kansas history is going up for auction. It’s a 320-pound Brenham meteorite found near Haviland in Kiowa County.

The rare variety represents less than 1 percent of all known types of meteorites. The find near Haviland is expected to sell for between $150,000 and $250,000. It’s considered one of the most significant American meteorites found in recent history.

