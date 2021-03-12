Advertisement

End in sight for rush-hour congestion on Wichita area’s North Junction

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers in the Wichita metro area will have to practice more patience for awhile, but good news comes with an end in sight to ease rush-hour congestion at the North Junction where Interstate 135, Interstate 235 and K-254 intersect.

The State of Kansas is investing $36 million to rebuild the North Junction. Construction on the massive project starts in a few weeks. Dondlinger Construction will build a flyover bridge to link northbound I-135 to westbound 1-235. Once construction starts, crews will be working adjacent to where the intersection is now.

Kansas Department of Transportation Public Affairs Manager Hein said some traffic delays and weekend closures toward the end of the project with heavy construction work like setting bridge beams.

“So there will be some traffic impacts later on in the project, but to get us started here is just exciting,” Hein said.

In total, the North Junction improvement project is expected to take nearly three years. But the much-needed improvement for Wichita drivers lies on the other side.

