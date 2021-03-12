Advertisement

Etienne lifts Wichita St. over USF on late free throws

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Wichita State's Tyson Etienne (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Mar. 12, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tyson Etienne scored 20 points and hit a pair of foul shots with 8.9 seconds left to lift top seed Wichita State to a 68-67 win over ninth seed South Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

David Collins was called for a charge on the subsequent possession for the Bulls.

Alterique Gilbert had 12 points and Morris Udeze grabbed 11 rebounds for the Shockers.

Michael Durr had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (9-13). Justin Brown added 12 points. Xavier Castaneda had 11 points.

The Shockers take on the winner of Cincinnati-SMU in a Saturday semifinal.

