Advertisement

Fellow Wichita school bus drivers give lift to man fighting cancer

By Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A longtime Wichita school bus driver, known to lift the spirits of others, received a lift from fellow drivers. There were tears of joy Thursday morning as support poured out for Bryant Wesley from people who have worked with the beloved driver in the Wichita school district for 18 years.

In November, Wesley’s health took a surprising turn for the worst with a cancer diagnosis.

“This stage 4 is horrible, but I can’t quit,” Wesley said. “I’ve got to keep fighting.”

To encourage him in that fight, fellow drivers organized a parade of buses. Wesley said it was a beautiful sight.

“I was surprised about it,” he said. “I really was. I didn’t think it was going to be a lot of school buses coming by.”

Fellow drivers said they wanted Wesley to know that he’s not alone in his fight.

“Bryant, number one, is a special person to begin with. He’s just a remarkable employee and remarkable human being, so I’m glad we could do something to make his day bright day,” First Student Senior Location Manager Kary Dixon said.

Wesley’s sister, Sheryl Wesley said she was touched by the reminder of how much people love her brother.

“It just makes me feel so goo to know how much he’s loved and how much he’s appreciated, not only by his family, but by people that he works with,” she said.

While Wesley was grateful for Thursday’s surprise school-bus parade, he continues to think of others.

‘Anybody else fighting against this cancer, keep fighting against it, Ok? Don’t stop,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pioneer Woman’ nephew, husband recovering after serious crash on Drummond Ranch
Chase County rancher Richard Morgan discusses property and livestock lost in a March 10...
Fire officials identify cause of blaze that burned thousands of acres in Marion, Chase counties
A man was shot Tuesday night by officers from several agencies in western Kansas. The KBI says...
KBI: Chase ends in deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneola
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
The four-year-old boy died Monday (March 8) when he was truck during a hit-and-run near...
Family, pastor share dreams of 4-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Bus driver hugs
Fellow school bus drivers surprise cancer fighter
Wichita Police Dept. Officer Jorge "Alex" Avendano uses his YouTube channel in an effort to...
More than a job: WPD officer starts YouTube channel to teach, inform teens in community
The Wichita Police Department shared this photo on its Facebook page March 2 honoring all of...
WPD celebrates Women’s History Month with photo of all female employees
KANSAS PROUD: Local teen reaches donation goals, continues collecting items for Lord's Diner
Kansas teen continues collecting items for those less fortunate