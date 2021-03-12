Fellow Wichita school bus drivers give lift to man fighting cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A longtime Wichita school bus driver, known to lift the spirits of others, received a lift from fellow drivers. There were tears of joy Thursday morning as support poured out for Bryant Wesley from people who have worked with the beloved driver in the Wichita school district for 18 years.

In November, Wesley’s health took a surprising turn for the worst with a cancer diagnosis.

“This stage 4 is horrible, but I can’t quit,” Wesley said. “I’ve got to keep fighting.”

To encourage him in that fight, fellow drivers organized a parade of buses. Wesley said it was a beautiful sight.

“I was surprised about it,” he said. “I really was. I didn’t think it was going to be a lot of school buses coming by.”

Fellow drivers said they wanted Wesley to know that he’s not alone in his fight.

“Bryant, number one, is a special person to begin with. He’s just a remarkable employee and remarkable human being, so I’m glad we could do something to make his day bright day,” First Student Senior Location Manager Kary Dixon said.

Wesley’s sister, Sheryl Wesley said she was touched by the reminder of how much people love her brother.

“It just makes me feel so goo to know how much he’s loved and how much he’s appreciated, not only by his family, but by people that he works with,” she said.

While Wesley was grateful for Thursday’s surprise school-bus parade, he continues to think of others.

‘Anybody else fighting against this cancer, keep fighting against it, Ok? Don’t stop,” he said.

