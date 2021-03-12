Friday morning storms leave behind damage in western Kansas towns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A morning storm left damage in Iuka and Pratt in western Kansas Friday.

About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency Management Friday morning.

The poles were located north of Highway 54 and east of 251. Emergency management also said some irrigation systems were flipped over.

There were no reported injuries.

