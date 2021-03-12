Advertisement

Friday morning storms leave behind damage in western Kansas towns

About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A morning storm left damage in Iuka and Pratt in western Kansas Friday.

About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency Management Friday morning.

The poles were located north of Highway 54 and east of 251. Emergency management also said some irrigation systems were flipped over.

There were no reported injuries.

