Inmates dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate died Thursday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said a preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19. A cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The inmate, identified as Ryan Mitchell, was serving a 176-month sentence for intent to distribute and a weapons charge. He had been in prison since Oct. 2018.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of KDOC, the death will be investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

