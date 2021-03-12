Advertisement

Kansas reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd time this month

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported zero new deaths due to COVID-19 for the second time this month.

The state also reported 519 new cases and 36 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated for the virus, as President Joe Biden pushes for states to make the vaccine available to all adults by May. 18% of Kansans have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday, Sedgwick County opened up the remainder of people left in Phase 2 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pioneer Woman’ nephew, husband recovering after serious crash on Drummond Ranch
Playground in Wichita, Kansas
What parents can expect from child tax credit in COVID-19 relief bill
A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets the first dose.
Sedgwick County opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in Phase 2
Chase County rancher Richard Morgan discusses property and livestock lost in a March 10...
Fire officials identify cause of blaze that burned thousands of acres in Marion, Chase counties
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Unemployed Kansans
Unemployed Kansans share their frustrations
Unemployed Kansans
4 Kansans express their frustration with the Kansas Department of Labor
About 24 power poles were confirmed down between the two towns by Pratt County Emergency...
Friday morning storms leave behind damage in western Kansas towns
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Wichita police seek help to locate missing man