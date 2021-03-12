Kansas reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd time this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported zero new deaths due to COVID-19 for the second time this month.

The state also reported 519 new cases and 36 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated for the virus, as President Joe Biden pushes for states to make the vaccine available to all adults by May. 18% of Kansans have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday, Sedgwick County opened up the remainder of people left in Phase 2 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

