KDHE adds New York, New Jersey to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced it was amending the traveling quarantine list.

The KDHE says if you have traveled to the states of New York and New Jersey or the countries of Palestine and Estonia, after March 12, you will need to quarantine for seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York.

Traveled on or after March 12 to State of Palestine or Estonia.

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to the countries of Mayotte, Czechia, San Marino or Montenegro.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.