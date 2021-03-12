Kroger aims to deliver 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week

(KWCH) - The Kroger Company said Thursday that it is partnering with federal and state agencies to deliver one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. The company said it will increase its capabilities through its pharmacies, clinics and off-site vaccination events.

The store said it will use the first hour of pharmacy operations to focus on administering the three FDA-authorized vaccines. Patients will still need to schedule appointments to receive the vaccine, but the morning focus hour will allow for additional COVID-19 vaccines to be administered and help reach the goal of one million doses per week.

Kroger Health will launch the new focus hour this week in Ohio, with additional states to follow next week as soon as vaccine accessibility and supply increases. The company is also planning 100 mass vaccination events nationwide, starting with partnerships in Kentucky and Ohio.

Kroger is offering a $100 one-time payment to its own employees to get the vaccine and will continue to require masks in Texas and Mississippi where their respective governors have lifted mandates.

