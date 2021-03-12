Advertisement

KU survives OU comeback; Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Tourney semis

Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament
Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - No. 11 KU is on to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals after surviving a second-half surge by Oklahoma Thursday night to win 69-62.

“It was a great win,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “They’re so gifted offensively, and it’s good to get out of here with a win.”

The 2nd-seeded Jayhawks led by as many as 23 points in the first half, before the Sooners cut the margin to three with 7:19 remaining.

From there, Ochai Agbaji hit three-straight three-pointers to extend the lead back out to eight. KU would hold on from there to pull out the win.

Agbaji finished with a career-high 26 points on 9-14 shooting in his hometown of Kansas City.

“Ochai was the best that I’ve seen for a period of time in the second half that we’ve had in a long time,” head coach Bill Self said. “Marcus (Garrett) was really, really good. The other three starters go 3-for-18 and we still win, and that’s because Dajuan (Harris) and Mitch (Lightfoot) were so good.”

KU will take on the winner of Texas and Texas Tech, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 Thursday. The semifinal game tips off 8:30 p.m. Friday.

